Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:14 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies received a report trash was dumped in the 9600 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:22 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10200 block of Friemering Road in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:58 to 10:37 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-4:45 to 4:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.