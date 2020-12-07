Police log

SUNDAY

-3:37 p.m.: warrant. Sharice A. Rowan, 29, of Cincinnati, was arrested on a warrant after the theft of $683 was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-5:015 a.m.: using weapons while intoxicated. Jace Robert Conrad, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on carrying concealed weapon handgun, using weapons while intoxicated, and prohibitions – persons under 21, charges.

SATURDAY

-7:30 p.m.: contempt. Holly Dawn Mowery, 38, of Troy, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-3:43 p.m.: theft. The theft of an iPhone, valued at $500, was reported stolen in the 600 block of Second Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:32 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at an apartment in the 800 block of Countryside Street.

-6:58 p.m.: probation violation. Bryce Thomas McKee White, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on probation violation warrant.

-6:34 p.m.: assault. A juvenile was arrested on assault charges.

-10:58 a.m.: telecommunications fraud. A telephone scam was reported in the 1700 block of Cumberland Avenue.

THURSDAY

Crashes

David L. Powers, 65, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control device after a two-vehicle crash at Sunday 5:55 p.m.

Powers was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection at Russell Road and struck the westbound vehicle on Russell Road that was driven by Heather E. Casto, 41, of Sidney. Powers told police his gas pedal became stuck as he gave his vehicle gas when he turned the corner. A witness said he was traveling at a high rate of speed.

• Maci Dawn Pauley, 24, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:48 a.m.

Pauley was traveling northbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto West Russell Road and struck the southbound vehicle on Wapakoneta Avenue that was driven by Hailey Lutz, 18, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

