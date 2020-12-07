Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-7:40 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-12:14 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 9600 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-10:09 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2200 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-9:09 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75 north.

-9:02 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-7:36 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 18000 block of Kuther Road in Sidney.

-5:42 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:06 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1200 block of Perin Road in Russia.

SUNDAY

-4:07 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

SATURDAY

-10:36 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 5100 block of Basinburg Road in Fort Loramie.

-5:15 p.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 5400 block of Short Road in Houston.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:52 a.m.

Megan Elizabeth Imwalle, 24, of Fort Loramie, was traveling westbound on Cisco Road when she failed to stop at the posted stop sign, went through the intersection and hit the southbound vehicle in Barhorst Road, that was driven by Danielle L. Koverman, 28, of Fort Loramie. Imwalle then went off the left side of the road and struck a stop sign. Imwalle told deputies she was not able to see due to frost covering her windshield.

Imwalle’s white 2016 Jeep Cherokee was towed by Meyer’s Towing.

Koverman’s white 2017 Chrystler Pacifica was also towed away by Meyer’s.

• Ronald Williams, 85, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in 6:40 p.m.

Williams was traveling southbound on state Route 219 when he did not slow in time and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him slowing to turn that was driven by Kenneth L. Weeks, of Wapakoneta.

Williams’ dark blue 1997 Honda Accord was towed from the scene.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in 12:55 p.m.

Gregory T. Tucker, 52, of Holland, was traveling northbound in the 1200 block of Kuther Road when he went off the right side of the roadway into the ditch, then over corrected, hit a culvert in a ditch and overturned before coming to a stop on its top.

Tucker was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Tucker’s silver 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was towed from the scene by Mantor Towing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:59to 2:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-12:57 a.m. to 5:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-1:31 to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

