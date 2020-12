Police log

MONDAY

-8:06 p.m.: contempt. Christopher Lynn Leonard, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on an active contempt warrant.

-4:51 p.m.: endangering children. Sidney Police is investigating a report three children were left in a vehicle unsupervised in the Walmart parking lot.

-3:41 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

-10:51 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 1100 block of North Main Avenue.

-5:03 a.m.: criminal damaging. A 2019 Kia Soul was reported spray painted in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue. The damage is set at $100.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:09 to 6:44 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-6:40 a.m. to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls

-1:30 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

SUNDAY

-5:57 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-5:46 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls

-10:32 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

SATURDAY

-6:46 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-12:54 a.m. to 8:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 19 calls

FRIDAY

-1:53 to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.