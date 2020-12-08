Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:14 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at mile marker 87 on Intestate 75.

-9:51 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 18500 block Sidney Plattsville Road.

MONDAY

-2:30 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 8100 block of Baker Road in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:06 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1200 block of Perin Road in Russia.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:31 to 11:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-2:21 to 10:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.