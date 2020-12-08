Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-5:14 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at mile marker 87 on Intestate 75.
-9:51 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 18500 block Sidney Plattsville Road.
MONDAY
-2:30 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 8100 block of Baker Road in Sidney.
Village log
TUESDAY
-9:06 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1200 block of Perin Road in Russia.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-10:31 to 11:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
MONDAY
-2:21 to 10:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.