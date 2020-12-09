Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:50 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-2:48 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 700 block of East College Street in Jackson Center.

-12:50 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 1500 block of East Court Street.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:29 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street in Anna.

-12:29 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was investigated.

-7:45 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of Huber Street.

-7:39 a.m. to 12:07 p.m.: theft. Two theft calls were reported in the 300 block of East South Street in Botkins.

-6:51 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of East Lynn Street in Botkins.

-6:49 to 9:48 a.m.: theft. Four theft calls were reported in the 700 block of Debra Drive in Botkins.

-5:09 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of Mary Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:59 to 9:22 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-6:40 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 21600 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Center.

TUESDAY

-10:31 to 11:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

