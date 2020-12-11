Police log

THURSDAY

-5:57 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Nicholas K. Wilkins, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct and obstructing official business charges.

-3:59 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Kane Abdoulaye, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

WEDNESDAY

-5:30 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police investigated an incident involving an unruly juvenile. An electric panel on a grey 2012 Kia Sorento was reported damaged in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue. The damage is set at $100.

-12:33 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

Crashes

Rose Meyer, 80, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:25 p.m.

Meyer was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when she attempted to change lanes from the right lane into the left lane and hit the front passenger’s side bumper of the eastbound vehicle in the left lane on East Court Street that was driven by Jessica Mullins, 26, of Sidney. Mullins’ vehicle then spun around and hit the parked vehicle on East Court Street that is owned by William Jones of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:58 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-4:25 to 9:10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-3:30 to 5:31 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-2:12 to 3:06 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls; one was for a grass fire.

-1:26 to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

