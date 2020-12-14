Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:50 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 400 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

-1:27 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 18100 block of Herring Road in Sidney.

-1:24 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-12:12 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 7900 block of Johnston Slagel Road.

-7:10 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 14800 block of Lock Two Road.

SUNDAY

-11:14 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies assisted OSP with a pursuit at mile marker 108 on Interstate 75.

-10:51 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:48 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-9:39 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 6900 block of West Miami Shelby Road.

SATURDAY

-6:27 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 47 at Lindsey Road in Sidney.

-12:47 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2700 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

-9:05 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 9900 block of Cross Street in Sidney.

-8:53 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of Caven Road in Conover.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:47 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 400 block of East State Street in Botkins.

SUNDAY

-7:43 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 400 block of East Greenback Road in Fort Loramie.

-3:26 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 100 block of South Mill Street in Botkins.

SATURDAY

-1:51 a.m.: loud music. A report of loud music was reported at State Street at Roth Street.

-12:35 a.m.: loud music. A report of loud music was reported in the 12100 block of Ash Drive in Minster.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-8:30 to 10:53 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-8:51 to 12:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.