Police log

MONDAY

-7:54 p.m.: endangering children. A warrant was issued after Sidney Police investigated an endangering children report.

-7:45 p.m.: contempt. Izaiah N. Brandon, 21, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-1:45 p.m.: warrant. Tammy R. Liles, 43, Port Jefferson, was arrested on an active warrant.

Crashes

Carl Eugene Hawk, 67, of Sandusky, was cited with rules for turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:36 p.m.

Hawk was traveling southbound in the right lane on North Ohio Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto Washington Street and was struck by the southbound vehicle in the left lane on North Ohio Avenue that was driven by George Saade, 31, of Piqua.

• Demba M. Diavo, 55, of Sidney, was cited with driving without a licence driver after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:58 p.m.

Diavo hit the parked vehicle, owned by Nicole A. Bruenning, of Sidney, in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue. According to the crash report Diavo may have had problems with the pedals.

• Michael Rossman, 18, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:02 p.m.

Rossman was turning left from state Route 47 onto the northbound Interstate 75 entrance ramp but failed to yield and turned into the path of the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Michael Windham, 58, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:15 to 10:59 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-6:41 to 10:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-7:46 a.m. to 11:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

