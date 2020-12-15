Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:39 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 2100 block of Miami River Road in Sidney.

-8:41 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an assault.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 5 at 5:49 p.m.

Jason Lee Clayton, 42, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road when he pulled into the pathway of the eastbound vehicle on state Route 705 causing a collision with the vehicle driven by Joseph L. Righter, 30, of Fort Loramie. Both vehicles came to a rest in the creek on the southeast corner of the intersection. The silver 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Righter was driving came to a stop on its top in the creek.

The silver 2010 Ford Edge Clayton was driving was towed away by Brian’s Towing.

The Pathfinder was towed from the scene by Wrecker’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:42 a.m.: fire. A chimney fire was reported at 2433 Loramie Washington Road in Houston.

MONDAY

-4:14 to 9:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

