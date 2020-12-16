Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:15 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10200 block of Millcreek Road.

-2:07 p.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 8400 block of Houston Road.

-8:10 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Ailes and Meranda Roads.

-8 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-9:21 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:07 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 16100 block of South Main Street in Anna.

-8:38 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 4100 block of Stoker Road in Houston.

TUESDAY

-5:09 a.m.: domestic violence. A report of domestic violence was investigated.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:13 p.m.: fire rekindle. The rekindling of a fire was reported at 5130 Johnston Slagle Road.

-4:02 a.m.: fire. A fire was reported at 5130 Johnston Slagle Road.

-11:52 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Fessler Buxton Road.

-4:17 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-5:25 to 11:19 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-5:22 to 11:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

