Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-7:07 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Basinburg Road at Dawson Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:42 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

THURSDAY

-3:33 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash dumping was reported in the 15800 block of Amsterdam Road in Anna.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:51 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-10:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

