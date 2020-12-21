Police log

SUNDAY

-9:09 p.m.: criminal trespass. A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-5:28 p.m.: domestic violence. Domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of Countryside Lane.

-3:04 p.m.: theft. A package was reported stolen in the 200 block of Lunar Street.

SATURDAY

-7:33 p.m.: driving under the influence. Randy S. Hurst, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior DUI charges.

-6:21 p.m.: OVI refusal breath with prior DUI. Jay Andrew Todd, 39, of Anna, was arrested on a charge of OVI refusal breath with prior DUI charge.

-5:18 p.m.: criminal damaging. A vehicle’s tire was reported damaged in the 600 block of Second Avenue.

-4:49 p.m.: theft. A package was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:00 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Kossuth Street.

-6:13 a.m.: theft. A wallet, an operator’s license, credit cards and a gift card were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Fair Road.

-2:55 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-1:35 a.m.: using weapons while intoxicated. Police responded to several disturbance calls in the 300 block of Park Street.

FRIDAY

-8:48 p.m.: violate protection order. A protection order violation was reported in the 100 block of Oak Avenue.

-5:04 p.m.: theft. Jacob Lioneal Auville, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant after police responded to Walmart on Michigan Street on a reported theft of two iPhone 12 Pro phones.

WEDNESDAY

-8:36 a.m.: disorderly conduct. An unknown person was on a property in the 200 block of North Miami Avenue.

DEC. 15

-7:20 p.m.: theft. An Xbox One S and two Xbox controllers were reported stolen in the 100 block of Franklin Avenue.

Crashes

Bill Beaver, 19, of Sidney, was cited for a starting and backing vehicles violation following a crash at 10:04 p.m. Saturday.

A vehicle owned by Todd Tackett, of Sidney, was legally parked in the 1100 block of Hamilton Avenue. Beaver reportedly was backing out of a driveway and struck the driver-side door of Tackett’s vehicle.

• Kody M. Bryant, 21, of Wapakoneta was cited for failure to control/weaving following a single-vehicle crash at 12:58 a.m. Friday.

Bryant reportedly was northbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when the traffic light at Hoewisher Road was turning red. Bryant attempted to stop and slid through the intersection, striking the crosswalk indicator.

• Nichole J. Kashorek, 31, of Quincy was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation following a two-vehicle crash at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mason J. Richey, 21, of Sidney, was stopped at the traffic light at Fair Road and South Walnut Avenue when Kashorek, who was eastbound on Fair Road, reportedly slid down the hill on ice and struck the rear of Richey’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:10 to 2:06 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-4:15 a.m. to 10:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-12:58 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-6:35 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a car fire.

-1:03 a.m. to 6:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

THURSDAY

-7:32 to 10:30 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-1:26 to 9:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-10:17 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

