Police log

TUESDAY

-12:17 a.m.: burglary. A handgun and Playstation 4 were reported stolen in the 100 block of Pike Street.

MONDAY

-8:22 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-2:12 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Joanna Thomas, 35, of Sidney, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:42 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 2700 block of Michigan Street.

-10:34 a.m.: criminal damaging. A vehicle’s fender and window were damaged in the 100 block of Oak Avenue.

SUNDAY

-8:41 p.m.: domestic violence. Domestic violence was reported in the 300 block of South Miami Avenue.

-7:37 a.m.: possession of drugs. Marijuana and a crack pipe were found at North Pomeroy Avenue and Carey Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:13 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:06 to 5:08 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-9:45 a.m. to 9:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-8:32 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

