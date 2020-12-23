Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:43 a.m.: warrant. Whitney Kalee Netzley, 26, of Troy, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

-1:13 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Nathan Manthey, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of driving under OVI suspension.

TUESDAY

-7:25 p.m.: domestic violence. Domestic violence was reported in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-5:33 p.m.: obstructing official business. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle that did not comply in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-5:06 p.m.: theft. Hair clippers were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-11:19 a.m.: theft. Tanya M. Wray, 42, of Quincy, was arrested after she was reported to have stolen merchandise from Walmart at the end of her shifts.

-6:31 a.m.: criminal damaging. A brick was thrown through a window in the 500 block of East Court Street.

MONDAY

-3:45 p.m.: domestic violence. Domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of Culvert Street.

Crashes

Kurt Poeppelman, 41, of Fort Loramie, was cited for an obedience to traffic control devices violation following a crash at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday.

Poeppelman reportedly was eastbound on state Route 47 and ran a red light at the intersection with Stolle Avenue. Poeppelman’s vehicle struck the northbound vehicle of Pravinaben A. Patel, 36, of Sidney. The debris from the crash struck the vehicle of Douglas Warneckeq, 45, of Fort Jennings, who was stopped at a red light at the intersection.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:05 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-11:26 a.m. to 9:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

