Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:23 p.m.: missing person. A person was reported missing in the 4000 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-10:19 a.m.: missing person. A person was reported missing in the 1400 block of Childrens Home Road in Sidney.

-8:28 a.m.: missing person. A person was reported missing in the 2300 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-6:27 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 9800 bock of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-5:30 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Lane Street in Port Jefferson.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:00 a.m. to 1:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-2:57 to 3:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.