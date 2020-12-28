Police log

SUNDAY

-9:49 p.m.: assault. Tyler A. Hurst, 34, at large, was arrested on assault charges.

-9:08 p.m.: warrant. Robert Crawford, 24, of Houston, was arrested on an Auglaize County warrant.

-10:22 a.m.: theft. The theft of a temporary stop sign was reported stolen on Broadway Avenue at Russell Road.

SATURDAY

-4:19 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a baby cart for a bicycle, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 200 block of East North Street.

-1:12 p.m.: warrant. Craig Darrell Wells-Tanner, 33, of Lansing, Michigan, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-2:45 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a trio-folding-knife, valued at $22, was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-12:23 p.m.: warrant. Michael J. Lee, 54, at large, was arrested on a warrant and resisting arrest charges.

-12:06 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of Christmas presents, valued at $150, was reported stolen from a white 2017 Hyundai in the 1100 block of Superior Court.

-10:25 a.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of numerous items, valued at $1,100, including clothes, lotion, perfume, toys, money, a laptop computer and other items, were reported stolen from a silver 2011 Nissan in the 1200 block of Maple Leaf Court.

-9:26 a.m.: burglary. Thefts from unlocked vehicles were reported in the 1100 block of Superior Court, in which a pair of Oakley sunglasses, valued at $200, and an iPod Pro, valued at $700, were stolen.

-1:11 p.m.: misuse of credit card. A Chase debit card was reported taken and used in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-12:15 a.m.: assault. David W. Millett, 29, of Maplewood, was served a summons on assault charges.

WEDNESDAY

-8:55 a.m.: warrant. Galen Joseph Cathcart, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on two warrants.

Dec. 22

-7:52 p.m.: theft — deception. A total of $330 was reported stolen from two individuals, $130 from one person, and $200 from the other, from a scam in the 1500 block of Grove Street.

Dec. 21

-10:22 a.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of an Amazon package, valued at $40, was reported stolen from a front porch in the 2300 block of Armstrong Avenue.

Dec. 19

-1:55 p.m.: criminal trespassing. A trespassing was reported damaged at a property in the 500 block of Culvert Street.

Crashes

Darren Taborn, 19, of Allendale, Michigan, was cited with failure to control after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:42 p.m.

Taborn was traveling southbound from a private drive in the 800 block of Park Street when he was struck in the rear by the westbound vehicle on Park Street that was driven by Cheryl Bachus, 59, of Sidney. Bachus’ vehicle then spun around and hit the legally parked vehicle in front of 855 Park St., that is owned by Thomas Merricle, of Sidney.

• Benjamin T. Holtzclaw, 30, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:02 p.m.

Holtzclaw was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him stopped in traffic that was driven by Devin J. Ostrander, 22, of Sidney. The collision caused Ostrander to hit the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Matthew J. Hughes-Ostrander, 30, Sidney.

• Kayla B. Helman, 19, of Anna, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:59 p.m.

Helman was traveling westbound on state Route 47 and was slowing to turn onto the Interstate 75 entrance ramp when she didn’t stop in time and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Michael D. Hull, 39, of Lima.

• Michelle R. Craun, 43, of Sidney, was cited with wanton and willful disregard after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:47 a.m.

Craun was turning westbound onto Russell Road from St. Marys Avenue when she purposely brake-checked the vehicle behind her, driven by Samantha D. Hamilton, 32, of Sidney, because it was traveling too closely. Hamilton then hit Craun’s vehicle in the rear.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:19 to 9:41 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-12:13 to 11:37 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.

SUNDAY

-3:58 to 5:12 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-4:39 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls

SATURDAY

-11:37 a.m. to 12:32 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-2:44 a.m. to 3:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls

FRIDAY

-9:37 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-8:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:20 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-12:48 a.m. to 7:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls

THURSDAY

-11:03 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-11:07 a.m.: hazmat. Crews responded to a hazmat call.

-3:06 a.m. to 11:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

