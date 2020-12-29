Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-12:35 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.
-12:04 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.
-10:43 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street in Russia.
MONDAY
-7:35 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 3600 block state Route 66 in Houston.
-4:33 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a property in the 3800 block of Freeman Drive in Sidney.
-3:42 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1800 block South Vandemark Road.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-11:19 to 11:43 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
MONDAY
-3:02 to 3:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.