Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:35 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-12:04 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-10:43 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street in Russia.

MONDAY

-7:35 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 3600 block state Route 66 in Houston.

-4:33 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a property in the 3800 block of Freeman Drive in Sidney.

-3:42 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1800 block South Vandemark Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:19 to 11:43 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-3:02 to 3:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

