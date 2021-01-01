Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:38 a.m.: shooting complaint: A shooting complaint was reported in the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-3:34 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-6:05 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

WEDNESDAY

-10:02 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Kelch Road and Versailles Road in Russia.

-8:58 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 20000 block of state Route 47 in Maplewood.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:48 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-6:24 p.m.: fire alarm. A fire alarm was reported in the 100 block of Shue Drive in Anna.

-6:05 to 11:43 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:51 to 7:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

