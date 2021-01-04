Police log

MONDAY

-8:11 a.m.: contempt. Jacob Daniel Heller, 35, of New Lebanon, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

SATURDAY

-8:01 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged at an apartment in the 2500 block of Collins Drive.

-6:46 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault and a domestic violence incident.

FRIDAY

-1:37 p.m.: contempt. Christopher B. Hundley, 31, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:58 a.m.: domestic violence. Brittani Lloyd, 33, of Delaware, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

THURSDAY

-7:13 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Chime debit card was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Yvonne Morrison, 55, of Richmond, Indiana, was cited with speeding after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:13 p.m.

Morrison was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she failed to stop for the stopped vehicle in front of her, driven by Marvin Kesler, 72, of Sidney, and rear-ended Kesler.

• Eric W. Cisco, 49, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:44 p.m.

Cisco was attempting to back northbound into a parking spot in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue when he hit the southbound vehicle on South Ohio Avenue that was driven by Andrea R. Allenbaugh, 21, of Maplewood.

• Sonny M. Puthoff, 22, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:24 p.m.

Puthoff was traveling northbound from a stop sign on North Main Avenue at East Hoewisher Road when he failed to see and struck the westbound vehicle on East Hoewisher Road that was driven by Jamie L. Starrett, 52, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:51 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-7:53 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-9:03 a.m. to 9:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls

SATURDAY

–1:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-3:59 a.m. to 11:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls

FRIDAY

-9:48 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a gas leak.

-12:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:49 a.m. to 7:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

