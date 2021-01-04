Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-6:12 a.m. to 1:02 p.m.: domestic violence. Deputies responded to three alleged domestic incidents.

SATURDAY

-3:31 p.m.: vandalism: Vandalism was reported in the 18200 block of Golden Rod Court in Sidney.

-1:09 to 5:56 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to two reports of threats or harassment.

-12:40 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.: domestic incident. Deputies responded to three alleged domestic incidents.

FRIDAY

-10:32 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported at a property in the 14700 block of Circle Drive in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:18 p.m.: property damage crash: A crash was reported at County Road 25A at state Route 274 in Botkins.

SUNDAY

-7:29 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 17500 block of High Street in Anna.

-3:58 a.m.: property damage crash: A crash was reported in the 300 block of North Main Street in Fort Loramie.

SATURDAY

-12:30 p.m.: domestic incident. Deputies responded to a report of an alleged domestic incident.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1 to 11:10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-12:37 a.m. to 9:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-8:42 to 9:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-10:09 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

