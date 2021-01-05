Police log

TUESDAY

-9:20 a.m.: warrant. Jason H. King, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:09 a.m.: warrant. Beverly A. Frazier, 52, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-6:30 p.m.: driving under the influence. Rickey R. Driskell, 63, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:24 p.m.

Conner K. Stewart, 18, of Sidney, told Police he was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue and was about to turn left onto Kossuth Street and the northbound vehicle on Broadway Avenue, driven by Jerome H. Cable, 84, of Sidney, had his turn signal on as if it was going to also turn left, continued straight, causing Stewart to hit him.

Cable told police he never had his turn signal on and was traveling straight the entire time.

Due to no witnesses present, no one was cited.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:06 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-7:45 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:05 to 11:02 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-11:45 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-9:55 a.m. to 10:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

