Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:09 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10300 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-2:02 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit on Interstate 75 at mile marker 93.

MONDAY

-7:57 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-7:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:56 to 10:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-5:32 to 10:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

