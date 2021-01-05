Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-2:09 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10300 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.
-2:02 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit on Interstate 75 at mile marker 93.
MONDAY
-7:57 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 200 block of Forest Street.
-7:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-6:56 to 10:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.
MONDAY
-5:32 to 10:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.