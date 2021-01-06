Police log

TUESDAY

-6:40 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of a theft two credit/debit cards at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-3:16 p.m.: theft. The theft of an Apple watch, valued at $400, was reported at an apartment in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue.

-11:07 a.m.: theft — deception. The theft of account information was reported in the 400 block of Canal Street.

-10:15 a.m.: endangering children. Paula L. Ludwig, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on endangering children charges.

-10:14 a.m.: theft. The theft of a woman’s wallet was reported stolen from a white 2008 Pontiac in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

-7:33 a.m.: criminal damaging. A green 2003 Dodge was reported damaged by paint in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday at 9:04 p.m.

Kyrsten N. Reilly, 19, of Sidney, was traveling westbound in the right lane on state Route 47 when pedestrian, Jean Eluce, 60, of Sidney, who was traveling northbound, not in a crosswalk, walked into the path of Reilly’s vehicle, causing her to hit him.

Eluce was taken to Wilson Health by Sidney Fire.

• James Oates, 56, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:40 a.m.

Oates was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when he “short cut” a right turn onto Third Avenue and hit the stopped vehicle at a stop sign on Third Avenue that was driven by Andrea L. Burk, 42, of DeGraff.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-4:29 to 9:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

