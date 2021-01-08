Police log

THURSDAY

-5:45 p.m.: burglary. A possible burglary was reported resulting in a basement window damaged at a property in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:38 p.m.: probation warrant. Tyler Timmons, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

Crashes

Lylia Mickie, 43, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:46 a.m.

Moore was traveling westbound state Route 47 when she failed to stop in time and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Yerenia Redmon, 41, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:50 a.m. to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

-11:49 a.m. to 6:12 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

