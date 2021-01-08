Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-9:20 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 7900 block of Johnston Slagle Road.
-4:07 p.m.: assault. An alleged assault was reported.
THURSDAY
-10:26 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Miami River Road at River Road.
-4:25 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2300 block of Miami Conservancy Road.
-3:11 p.m.: vandalism. A complaint was investigated in the 1600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
Village log
THURSDAY
-11:07 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-10:33 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
THURSDAY
-6:09 to 10:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.