Police log

SUNDAY

-10:10 p.m.: domestic violence. William E. Mattingly Jr., 30, of Piqua, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-5:16 p.m.: counterfeiting. Fake money was reported received at a property in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue.

-3:07 p.m.: theft. The theft of a license plate, valued at $75, was reported stolen from a black 2003 GMC in the 400 block of Parkwood Street.

-3:17 p.m.: assault. An alleged assault was reported.

-2:06 p.m.: theft — firearm or dangerous ordnance. The theft of a Ruger .380 auto pistol was reported stolen in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue.

-1:51 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged at an apartment in the 700 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-11:45 a.m.: criminal damaging. A white 2018 Dodge was reported to have been egged and had ketchup out on it in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-11:22 a.m.: probation violation. James C. Parker, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a probation violation warrant and resisting arrest charges.

-2:04 a.m.: criminal damaging. Makeup and glasses, valued at $50, was reported damaged in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:32 p.m.: theft — deception. Numerous food prank orders, totalling $90, were reported to have been sent to a residence in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-5:30 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported to police.

-4:26 p.m.: criminal trespass. People were reported trespassing at Railroad Street at North Walnut Avenue.

-10:51 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two rear windows on a vehicle was reported to have been egged and had tomato sauce put on it in the 700 block of North Wagner Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:46 p.m.: contempt. Nicole B. Asher, 33, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8 p.m.: warrant. Marcus Tyler Ratliff, 30, of Piqua, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

-1:06 p.m.: warrant. Stephanie M. Alverda, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-9:52 a.m.: criminal trespass. Abdoulaye Kane, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest charges after a disturbance was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Ryan Krivacek, 32, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:41 p.m.

Krivacek was traveling westbound on Campbell Road and when turning left into a driveway in the 700 block of Campbell Road he failed to yield for and turned into the path of the eastbound vehicle on Campbell Road, driven by Marvin Kesler, 18, of Sidney, causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:07 to 6:33 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-6:06 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:20 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-4 a.m. to 11:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls

SATURDAY

–2:34 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:43 a.m. to 10:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls

FRIDAY

-9:50 a.m. to 10:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

