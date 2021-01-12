Police log

MONDAY

-3:58 p.m.: warrant. Tiffany Fugate, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-1:04 p.m.: theft. The theft of a road compactor, valued at $2,500, was reported stolen in the 700 block of Fair Road.

SUNDAY

-12:26 p.m.: theft. The theft of a brown woman’s Calvin Klein wallet, containing a Minster Bank debit card and three gift cards, was reported stolen in the 700 block of Campbell Road.

FRIDAY

-8:14 p.m.: discharging firearms. Police responded to the 400 block of Michigan Street after an accidental discharge of a firearm.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:50 a.m.

Shivarao Prashanthkmumar, 60, of Centerville, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane when he went off the roadway to the left, struck the rope guardrail, bounced off the guardrail, then traveled over both northbound lanes of I-75 and then under the state Route 47 overpass. Next his vehicle went off the roadway to the right and up the I-75 from state Route 47, then down the entrance ramp, through an open field, under the chain link fence along I-75, behind tractor supply. He proceeded behind Tractor Supply where he then made it onto state Route 47 eastbound until he struck a guardrail.

• Trikannad Prashanthkmumar, 60, of Centerville, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 7 a.m.

Prashanthkmumar was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 in the left lane when control of the vehicle was lost due to falling asleep. The vehicle then ran into the rope guardrail in front of American Trim on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:30 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

MONDAY

-6:18 to 11:01 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to four fire calls.

-8:20 a.m. to 11:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

