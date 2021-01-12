Sheriff’s log
SATURDAY
-6:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at West Main Street at Pasco Montra Road.
-3:28 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 5800 block of state Route 29.
-11:57 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 200 block of Miami River Road.
-1:39 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3200 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.
FRIDAY
-8:20 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 300 block of Oak Avenue in Sidney.
-5:02 p.m.: protection order violation. A CPO violation was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.
-3:28 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-2:51 to 10:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
MONDAY
-4:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a false alarm..
SATURDAY
-2:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
FRIDAY
-3:24 to 7:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
