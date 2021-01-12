Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-6:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at West Main Street at Pasco Montra Road.

-3:28 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 5800 block of state Route 29.

-11:57 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 200 block of Miami River Road.

-1:39 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3200 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

FRIDAY

-8:20 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 300 block of Oak Avenue in Sidney.

-5:02 p.m.: protection order violation. A CPO violation was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

-3:28 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:51 to 10:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-4:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a false alarm..

SATURDAY

-2:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

FRIDAY

-3:24 to 7:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

