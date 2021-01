Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:33 p.m.: warrant. Travis L. Johnson, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:29 to 6:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls; one was for mutual aid.

WEDNESDAY

-7:30 p.m.: grass fire. Crews responded to a report of a grass fire.

-8:46 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

