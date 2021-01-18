Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:01 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 8400 block of Lockard Road.

-11:24 a.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 9100 block of Russel Road in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-6:54 p.m.: theft: A theft was reported in the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-8:55 a.m.: property damage crash: A crash was reported at Pasco Montra Road at Mason Road.

-7:43 a.m.: property damage crash: A crash was reported in the 3100 block of West Mason Road.

FRIDAY

-11:58 p.m.: domestic incident. Deputies responded to an alleged domestic incident.

-4:54 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported at a property in the 16400 block of Easy Avenue.

Village log

MONDAY

-12:04 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Russia.

SATURDAY

-9:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. A shooting complaint was investigated in the 300 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

-8:43 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-2:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threats or harassment report in the 1300 block of Luthman Road in Minster.

-1:30 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threats or harassment report in the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-1:18 p.m.: property damage crash: A crash was reported at County Road 25A at state Route 274 in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:12 a.m. to 12:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-4:21 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 165500 block of Mason Road in Sidney.

-12:44 a.m. to 9:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-7:12 a.m. to 7:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-8:22 to 10:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

