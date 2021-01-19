Police log

TUESDAY

-8:43 a.m.: contempt. Lorrie D. Pellman, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant after she turned herself in at the Sidney Municipal Court.

-4:10 a.m.: theft. The theft of a pair of purple Nike shoes and a pair of jeans were reported stolen in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

MONDAY

-9:22 p.m.: contempt. Austin Ryan Smith, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

-6:42 p.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side window on a 2016 silver Chevrolet was reported damaged in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue. The damage is set at $250.

-4:24 p.m.: warrant. Gini Kellem-Singh, 52, at large, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-12:42 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating a report two small children were left unattended in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Michigan Street.

-11:24 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 14-year-old male was verbally served for being unruly.

-8:28 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side window on a black 2000 Chevrolet was reported damaged in the 700 block of North Ohio Avenue.

SUNDAY

-5:50 p.m.: criminal damaging. Four vehicle tires were reported damaged in the 200 block of East Court Street. The damage is set at $400.

-1:39 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Dana Irene Harris, 37, of Sidney, was cited on charges of driving under OVI suspension.

SATURDAY

-9:30 p.m.: simple assault. Natasha Nicole Baker, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on an assault charge.

-7:25 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Johnny Hogue, 56, of Conover, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

FRIDAY

-6:48 a.m.: theft — without consent. A US Bank debit card was reported stolen in the 100 block of North Vandemark Road.

Crashes

Joshua S. Aldrich, 22, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:37 p.m.

Aldrich had pulled into a driveway in the 100 block North Pomeroy Avenue to turn around. As he began backing out of the driveway, he struck a parked vehicle at the location that is owned by Steven A. Kiser, of Sidney, causing damage to its rear tail light.

• Brendan A. O’Neal, 21, of Piqua, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:33 p.m.

O’Neal was backing up when he hit the stopped vehicle, driven by Naomi L. Riegel, 20, of Sidney, which was waiting on the traffic light exiting northbound Interstate 75 at state Route 47.

• Carl Casey Martin, 61, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:01 p.m.

Martin was traveling southbound on Buckeye Avenue when he told police a glare from the sun prevented him from being able to see and causing him to hit a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Buckeye Avenue that is owned by David Schmidt, of Sidney.

• Deakon S. Huston, 19, of Quincy, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:46 a.m.

Huston was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he told police he tried to stop but slid on the wet pavement and hit the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Marshall Leichty, 31, of Tipp City.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:13 to 12:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-10:25 a.m. p.m.: inspection. Crews conducted an inspection.

-8:50 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:23 a.m. to 6:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls

SUNDAY

–6:43 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:12 a.m. to 11:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

