Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a hunting complaint at a property in the 10200 block of West Mason Road in Sidney.

-1:38 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at mile-marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-5:13 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 6100 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:35 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 500 block of state Route 48 in Russia.

MONDAY

-5:02 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 500 block of state Route 48 in Russia.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:21 p.m.

Victoria L. Manning, 31, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Mason Road and when she slowed and attempted to turn into a driveway in the 16600 block of Mason Road, her vehicle was struck by a vehicle that had been following her but was attempting to pass.

The other vehicle was driven by Bernard Amos Honaker, 48, of Sidney. Honaker told deputies he did not see an activated turn signal on Manning’s vehicle, which she told deputies was on and indicating her intention to turn.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:50 a.m.

Travis Douglas Holtzapple, 38, of Tipp City, was traveling eastbound on Mason Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Pasco Montra Road and was unable to stop due to the snow-covered road. He then slid through the intersection and hit a guardrail. Holtzapple’s attached homemade trailer had damage to the front from jackknifing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:02 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a calls.

MONDAY

-8:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.