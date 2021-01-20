Police log

TUESDAY

-8:37 p.m.: extortion. An extortion of money was reported in the 1100 block of Hazelnut Lane.

-8:34 p.m.: contempt. Keithan Q. Furr, 20, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-4:36 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of $600, a U.S. Bank card, a driver’s license and two shirts, were reported in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-midnight: theft. Jamisha Cobb, 33, of Lima, was arrested on theft charges.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:35 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-4:53 to 9:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-6:43 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:12 a.m. to 11:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-5:47 to 5:59 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-2:16 a.m. to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

-1:43 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

FRIDAY

-8:50 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-10:51 a.m. to 11:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

