Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-2:02 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.
-1:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 17100 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.
SUNDAY
-7:23 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 10900 block of Millcreek Road.
-6:52 p.m.: property damage crash: A crash was reported on Sidney Freyburg Road.
SATURDAY
-12:58 a.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.
FRIDAY
-3:23 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Johnston Road at state Route 29.
Village log
SUNDAY
-7:20 p.m.: domestic incident. Domestic trouble was reported to police.
SATURDAY
-9:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. A shooting complaint was investigated in the 300 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.
-5:58 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-4:20 a.m. to 11:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
SUNDAY
-12:44 a.m. to 2:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SATURDAY
-11:07 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported at state Route 29 at state Route 119 in Anna.
-2:01 to 7:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
-10:49 a.m.: fire alarm. A fire alarm was reported at 1344 Miller Road in Russia. It was a false alarm.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.