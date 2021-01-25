Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:02 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-1:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 17100 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.

SUNDAY

-7:23 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 10900 block of Millcreek Road.

-6:52 p.m.: property damage crash: A crash was reported on Sidney Freyburg Road.

SATURDAY

-12:58 a.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

FRIDAY

-3:23 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Johnston Road at state Route 29.

Village log

SUNDAY

-7:20 p.m.: domestic incident. Domestic trouble was reported to police.

SATURDAY

-9:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. A shooting complaint was investigated in the 300 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

-5:58 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:20 a.m. to 11:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-12:44 a.m. to 2:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SATURDAY

-11:07 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported at state Route 29 at state Route 119 in Anna.

-2:01 to 7:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-10:49 a.m.: fire alarm. A fire alarm was reported at 1344 Miller Road in Russia. It was a false alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.