Police log

MONDAY

-9:21 p.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side door on a 2012 gray Chevrolet was reported damaged in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue. The damage is set at $500.

-9:04 p.m.: warrant. Krista Elliott, 28, of Fort Loramie, was arrested on an active warrant.

-3 p.m.: domestic violence. Nancy Moses, 56, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-8:33 a.m.: theft. The theft of two pieces of merchandise were reported stolen at Menard’s on Lester Avenue.

Crashes

Mama Salif Dieng, 44, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:41 p.m.

Dieng was traveling eastbound on West Russell Road, crossing over Interstate 75, when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail off the south side of the road, causing damage.

• Donovon Clark, 32, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:36 p.m.

Clark was traveling westbound in the 400 block of West Russell Road in the left lane and when he attempted to change into the right lane he hit the westbound vehicle in the right lane, driven by Nicole K. Lavy, 30, of Covington, in Lavy’s vehicle’s driver’s side quarter panel.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:37 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-1:33 to 10:55 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-3:15 to 9:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.