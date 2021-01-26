Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-7:33 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Russell Road and Wright Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:33 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported complaint at a property in the 11700 block of state Route 66 in Minster.

MONDAY

-6:22 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 21900 block of Wise Road in Jackson Center.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:52 p.m.

Keegan James Gehrilich, 17, of Botkins, was traveling southbound on Sidney Freyburg Road when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered roadway, slid off the right side of the roadway, then slid off the left side of the road and hit a stop sign and then a utility pole, causing no damage to either, the crash report said.

• Jackson Dalton Jones, 19, of Sidney, was cited with speed limits – assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:23 p.m.

Jones was traveling westbound on Johnston Road when he failed to stop in time, and swerved but still hit the stopped vehicle in front of him at a stop sign on Johnston Road, that was driven by Lorrene M. Mitchell, 32, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:26 a.m.: pole fire. A pole fire was reported at 16292 Lochard Road in Anna.

-1:43 to 11:22 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls; one was cancelled en route.

MONDAY

-5:53 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

