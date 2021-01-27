Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3 a.m.: warrant. Madlyn Loretta Thorpe, 42, of Piqua, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

TUESDAY

-6:53 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an alleged assault.

MONDAY

-9:24 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an alleged assault.

-2:03 p.m.: theft. The theft of a purse, containing a wallet with $300 and a checkbook, five credit cards, and a driver’s license, was reported stolen at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Sidney firefighters remove a ladder from the Quint 3 fire engine while preparing to put out a house fire at 722 Clinton Ave. at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Smoke could be seen coming from out the front an back of the top floor of the house. Firefighters used the ladder to reach the top floor window on the front of the house.