Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:21 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs.

-11:23 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 16400 block of Pasco Montra Road.

THURSDAY

-6:11 p.m.: protection order violation. A protection order was reported to have been violated in the 100 block of Back 40 Drive.

-3:21 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 29 at Cisco Road in Sidney.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:53 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 11300 block of Amsterdam Road in Anna. Nothing was found.

THURSDAY

-5:12 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:28 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-3:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

