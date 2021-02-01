Police log

MONDAY

-4:54 a.m.: criminal damaging. The rear windshield of a silver 2012 Dodge was reported damaged in the 600 block of North Main Avenue. The damage is set at $200.

SUNDAY

-4:40 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating a report a protection order was violated at North Ohio Avenue at Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:38 p.m.: theft. The theft of $300 was reported stolen in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

SATURDAY

-9:43 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft/fraud was reported to police.

-9:10 p.m.: warrant. Richard Ernest Winemiller, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:53 a.m.: theft. The theft of a Swann video surveillance system, valued at $370, was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

FRIDAY

-8:35 p.m.: warrant. Amber Yearger, 34, of Springfield, and Edwin Ford, 44, of Waynesfield, were arrested on active warrants out of Logan and Champaign Counties.

-6:29 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-3:35 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Twinbrook Place.

-3:15 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 1300 block of Maple Leaf Court.

Crashes

• Travis W. Pike, 41, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Pike was traveling southbound on County Road 25A and when attempting to merge onto North Ohio Avenue he lost control of his vehicle and hit a guardrail.

• Michelle E. Zahn, 44, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:59 p.m.

Zahn was traveling northbound on South West Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a southbound vehicle head-on in the 400 block of South West Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Kevin Lee Kitchen, 45, of Anna.

According to the crash report, Kitchen told police there was no damage from the crash.

• Darryl J. McNeal, 22, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:30 p.m.

McNeal was backing out of the driveway at 1331 Park Street when he hit the legally parked vehicle across the street owned by Marcus C. Browner, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:14 a.m. to 12:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-8:40 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-1:25 a.m. to 9:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls

SATURDAY

-4:57 a.m.:assist. Firefighters responded to assist an individual.

-8:10 a.m. to 8:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-3:38 to 3:53 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

FRIDAY

-1:3p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:07 a.m. to 9:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

