Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:20 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9900 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

-1:51 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 14700 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.

-1:22 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-6:49 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 16000 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.

MONDAY

-4:03 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1800 block of state Route 47 in Russia.

Jan. 27

-10:10 a.m.: school bus passing. Eric David Seger, 34, of Sidney, was cited with stopping for school bus.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:42 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 200 block of West State Street in Botkins.

Crashes

Donald Charles Crawford, 20, of Houston was cited with driving under supension -FRA and random verification after a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 26 at 7:33 a.m.

Crawford was traveling westbound on Russell Road when he was driving too fast on the icy roadway and was unable to stop for the posted stop sign at Patterson Halpin Road and slid through the intersection and went off the road, struck a tree and Pioneer utility pole.

• Carlos Alfredo Navarro Hernandez, 50, of Russia, was arrested for OVI and cited with speed limits – assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 25 at 6:18 p.m.

Hernandez was traveling eastbound on state Route 66 when hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him at state Route 47 that was driven by Doug Subler, 57, of Versailles.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:56 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with with injuries was reported at Redmond Road at Russia Road.

-8:26 to 11:17 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

