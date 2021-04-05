Police log

SUNDAY

-5:15 p.m.: warrant. Paul Randall Adkins, 55, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:15 p.m.: impersonating a peace officer. Katrina Marie Fitzgerald, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on impersonation charges.

-10:16 a.m.: criminal mischief. An unknown substance was reported on a silver 2001 Chevrolet in the 300 block of East South Street.

-2:44 a.m.: warrant. Donald R. Hewitt Jr., 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:44 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window pane was reported damaged on a property in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue. The damage is set at $200.

SATURDAY

-10:55 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 2500 block of Alpine Court.

-10:47 p.m.: warrant. Denise R. Bradley, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-7:26 p.m.: criminal trespass. Cory Allan Driskell, 18, of Conover, was arrested, along with juveniles, on trespassing charges.

-6:19 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Karen L. Cromes, 43, of Piqua, was cited for driving under OVI suspension.

-6:42 p.m.: warrant. Shelbi Brandyberry, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-11:37 a.m.: warrant. James Barker, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:49 a.m.: theft. A wallet, containing an Ohio driver’s license and a Girl Scouts bank card, was reported stolen at an apartment in the 700 block of Countryside Lane.

-1:08 a.m.: driving under the influence. Marilee D. Farley, 44, of Fort Loramie, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-6:41 p.m.: endangering children. Jamie L. Hughes, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on endangering children charges.

-4:45 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a wallet, containing $2,000, and Mutual Federal and Chase bank cards, was reported in the 1000 block of Fair Road.

-4:14 p.m.: misuse of credit card. The misuse of a credit card was reported in the 500 block of Bon Air Drive.

-10:43 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window screen, valued at $25, was reported damaged in the 1400 block of Spruce Avenue.

THURSDAY

-7:42 p.m.: warrant. Kole Jones, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

-6:47 p.m.: theft. The theft of an iPhone 15, valued at $829, was reported at Cricket Wireless on Michigan Street.

-3:26 p.m.: theft. The theft of an S and G Signalman meter, valued at $2,041, was reported at CSX on Michigan Street.

-9:33 a.m.: theft. The theft of a license plate was reported in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-9:16 a.m.: theft. Tax papers and forms were reported stolen in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Saturday at 1:08 a.m.

Marlee Dawn Farley, 44, of Fort Loramie, hit the parked vehicle driven by Ralph Franklin King, 33, of Sidney, at the Kroger gas station on Michigan Street.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:06 p.m.

Lesley T. Roseberry, 26, of Sidney, was exiting Mantor Auto Repair onto West Russell Road to the west and Merissa D.M. Coburn, 19, of Sidney, was exiting Superior Auto onto West Russell Road to the east when they each hit the driver’s side bumper of each other’s vehicle in the middle of the roadway.

• Emmanuel Paz Rodriguez, 37, of Ruth, Nevada, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:14 p.m.

Rodriguez was exiting the Interstate 74 exit ramp turning left onto state Route 47 when he made too sharp of a turn and hit the stopped vehicle headed east at the red light on state Route 47 that was driven by Antone Lashawn Curry, 34, of Detroit, Michigan.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

