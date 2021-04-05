Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:32 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2100 block of County Road 25A.

-9:42 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 6200 block of state Route 29.

SUNDAY

-3:32 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-12:41 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

Village log

MONDAY

-6:42 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 100 block of South Main Street in Jackson Center.

SUNDAY

-5:59 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-3:21 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV complaint was investigated in the 100 block of West South Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:35 a.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the unit block of state Route 66.

-2:27 to 11:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-4:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

