Police log

TUESDAY

-2:50 a.m.: contempt. Wilton Brower Jr., 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

MONDAY

-6:19 p.m.: contempt. Miranda F. Cheadle, 28, of Arcanum, was arrested on an active contempt warrant.

-2:18 a.m.: warrant. Robert Parker, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-1:01 a.m.: contempt. Jeremy Lee Cook, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-midnight: criminal trespass. Caleb Chrisman, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

SUNDAY

-8:06 p.m.: driving under the influence. Darryl James McNeal, 52, at large, was arrested on harassment by inmate with bodily substances to officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business charges and OVI.

Crashes

Jacqueline C. Deatherage, 40, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 4 p.m.

Deatherage was traveling northbound on South Highland Avenue when she and the southbound vehicle on South Highland Avenue, driven by Robert Grumpp, 41, of Sidney, struck each other’s driver’s side mirrors. Deatherage then continued on and hit the parked vehicle in front of 628 S. Highland Ave., that is owned by Randall Young, of Sidney.

• Kaily R. Sherman, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:03 p.m.

Sherman was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when she struck rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Paige Daniels, 16, of Sidney. Sherman then fled the scene, but was later located, cited and warned for leaving the scene.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:33 a.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist Sidney Police.

-2:37 to 7:36 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls; one was for mutual aid.

MONDAY

-4:23 to 4:36 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-3:39 a.m. to 11:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SUNDAY

-8:37 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-2:15 a.m. to 9:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-6:33 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-1:49 a.m. to 11:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

–1:42 a.m. to 10:27 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to seven fire alarms.

FRIDAY

–9:28 a.m. to 10:27 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-5:50 a.m. to 10:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls; one is for mutual aid.

-4:32 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

THURSDAY

-10:44 a.m. to 11:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.