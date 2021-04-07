Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10000 block of Schenk Road in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-5:38 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2100 block of Stillwater Road.

-3:26 p.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the 10900 block of Schenk Road.

-3:10 p.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the 4800 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 600 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:53 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-10:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

