Police log

THURSDAY

-8:35 p.m.: domestic violence. Police investigated a possible domestic violence incident.

-6:21 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at a residence in the 600 block of Second Avenue, during which Stanley black chrome tools, valued at $100, and Craftsman tools, valued at $129, were stolen.

-5:01 p.m.: theft — without consent. A black bike was reported stolen in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:58 p.m.: theft. A black bi-fold wallet, containing a credit/debit card, was reported stolen at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-2:55 p.m.: theft. A wallet was reported stolen at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-12:33 p.m.: criminal damaging. A license plate was reported stolen and the right tire, valued at $100, on a gray vehicle was reported damaged while parked in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-1:36 p.m.: drug trafficking. Police seized $6,000 worth of marijuana from a black 2004 Chevrolet at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

