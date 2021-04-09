Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-10:07 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 1200 block of Campbell Road.
THURSDAY
-9:25 p.m.: drunk. An intoxicated person was reported in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive.
TUESDAY
-3:26 p.m.: school bus passing. Andrew David Biddle, 19, of Sidney, was cited with a stopping for school bus violation.
-3:15 p.m.: school bus passing. Ricky Elson Jr., 34, of Sidney, was cited with a stopping for school bus violation.
Village log
THURSDAY
-5:58 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3500 of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-3:18 to 10:39 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
THURSDAY
-3:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
