Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:07 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 1200 block of Campbell Road.

THURSDAY

-9:25 p.m.: drunk. An intoxicated person was reported in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive.

TUESDAY

-3:26 p.m.: school bus passing. Andrew David Biddle, 19, of Sidney, was cited with a stopping for school bus violation.

-3:15 p.m.: school bus passing. Ricky Elson Jr., 34, of Sidney, was cited with a stopping for school bus violation.

Village log

THURSDAY

-5:58 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3500 of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-3:18 to 10:39 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-3:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.