Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:33 a.m.: probation violation. Brandon Michael Miller, 30, of Piqua, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

TUESDAY

-5:28 p.m.: trafficking of drugs. Christian Michael Anthony Irving, 34, of Bellefontaine, and Jessie Rae Stevens, 35, of Belle Center, were arrested on charges of trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools and tampering with evidence.

-12:03 p.m.: contempt. Curtis C. Viney, 57, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-11:04 a.m.: theft. A black 2002 BMW was reported stolen at South Walnut Avenue and West Water Street.

-7:48 a.m.: contempt. Rachel Rene Slife, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Crashes

Jeremy A. Blair, 37, of Maplewood, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday.

Blair was westbound on Michigan Street when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Eileen K. Zink, 69, of Lima, who was stopped as she attempted to turn southbound onto Old Vandemark Road.

• Zachary R. Smothers, 19, of Sidney, was cited for failure to control/weaving following a single-vehicle crash at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday.

A car traveling eastbound in the 800 block of Michigan Street hit a street sign and left the scene. Later, a woman called to advise that her grandson arrived home and had damage to his car.

After police made contact, Smothers told police he hit the sign while beeping his car horn at a friend. He said he left the scene because he didn’t know what to do.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:06 to 11:44 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-11:23 a.m. to 11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-10:26 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:46 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.