Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:05 p.m.: trash dumping. Drugs were reported in the 10000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

THURSDAY

-7:35 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 7800 of Pasco Montra Road.

-3:14 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 9400 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-11:14 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:56 a.m.: field fire. A field fire was reported at state Route 705 at Holthaus Road in Fort Loramie.

-9:15 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-3:42 to 10:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

