Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:19 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 5100 block of Frazier Guy Road.

-11:26 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 300 block of West Mason Road.

SATURDAY

-9:42 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies engaged in a pursuit at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-8:27 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 500 block of Gearhart Road in Sidney.

-5:08 p.m.: assist other unit. A unit was assisted at Dingman Slagle Road at Pasco Montra Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-6:18 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

SUNDAY

-1:40 a.m.: assist other unit. A unit was assisted in the 4000 block of state Route 47 in Fort Loramie.

-1:02 a.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 5700 block of state Route 274 in New Bremen.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:40 p.m.: field fire. A field fire was reported in the 10100 block of Schenk Road.

-10:54 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street in Russia.

-11:05 to 2:35 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-11:20 a.m.: fire alarm. A field fire was reported in the 17400 block of Morris Rose Road.

-5:44 to 8:14 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-12:29 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire at Dorsey Hageman Road.

-3:37 to 5:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-9:02 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 4200 block of state Route 589 in Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

